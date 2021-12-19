Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 87,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 45,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.