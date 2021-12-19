Head-To-Head Review: Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Voestalpine alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Voestalpine and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 4 5 2 0 1.82 CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Voestalpine presently has a consensus price target of $8.56, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Voestalpine’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than CyberAgent.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 5.98% 13.76% 5.31% CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voestalpine and CyberAgent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.48 $49.17 million $1.06 6.61 CyberAgent $4.44 billion 1.96 $78.38 million $0.08 111.10

CyberAgent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberAgent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voestalpine beats CyberAgent on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voestalpine Company Profile

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry. The High Performance Metals division manufactures tool steel, offers heat treatment and coating services as well as warehousing and preprocessing of special steels. The Metal Engineering division includes the manufacture of rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, seamless tubes, and welding filler materials. The Metal Forming division focuses on developing special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts. The Other division is comprised of the holding company, several group finance, and raw materials purchasing companies as well as one personal services company, and the group-information technology companies. The company was founded on May 13, 1938 and is headqu

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones. The Internet Advertising segment deals with advertising technology, advertising agency, and mobile advertisements. The Investment Development segment manages funds and corporate venture capital business. The Others segment operates fan sites and provides smartphone services. The company was founded by Susumu Fujita and Yusuke Hidaka on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.