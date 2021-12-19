Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average is $371.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

