Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,649 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 389,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 43,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after buying an additional 210,902 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

