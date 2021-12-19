Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company's pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson's disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

