Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.30. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $3,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 120.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $1,828,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

