Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. Truist Securities started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.15.

ROST stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

