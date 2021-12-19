Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $217,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

SUSA opened at $102.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $106.44.

