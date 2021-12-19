Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of EQR opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

