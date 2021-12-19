Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $16.62 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

