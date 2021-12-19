iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 939,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $240,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period.

IWV stock opened at $269.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $217.31 and a 52-week high of $279.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

