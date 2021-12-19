Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $250,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

