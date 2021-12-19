DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $8.04 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

