CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.12.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,422 shares of company stock valued at $16,275,950 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

