$897.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post $897.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLSN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

