Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

