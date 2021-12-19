Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADMF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.