Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will report $35.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.79 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE SUNL opened at $3.63 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

