Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will report $35.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.79 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE SUNL opened at $3.63 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.