Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 133.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $118,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,649,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 851,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.