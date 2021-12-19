Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGRO. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

