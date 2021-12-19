GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Sells 174,144 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.08 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GoodRx by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $1,641,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.77.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

