iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $109,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,491,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

