Robert Leeds Buys 2,843,863 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Vice Chairman Robert Leeds purchased 2,843,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055,845.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,748,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

