Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.