salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

