Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

AMD opened at $137.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

