American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $160.01 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

