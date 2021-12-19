First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

IFV stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

