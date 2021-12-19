Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 377 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 669,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $527,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

