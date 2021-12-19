Morgan Stanley Acquires 799,735 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPL were worth $117,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 771,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,041,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,109,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

