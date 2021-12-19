Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,427 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 158.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 342,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 99.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

CGC stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

