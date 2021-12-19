Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

