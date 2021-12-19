Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

