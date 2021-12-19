Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $111.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.29.

NYSE BFAM opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

