Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Price Target to $15.00

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CAPL stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $968,290 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

