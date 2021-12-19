Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

AM stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 3.08. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after buying an additional 42,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 44.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 452,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

