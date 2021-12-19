Comparing Puxin (NEW) & Its Peers

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Puxin to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Puxin and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puxin
|$445.04 million
|-$4.93 million
|10.60
|Puxin Competitors
|$487.08 million
|-$8.20 million
|-18.12
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.1% of Puxin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Puxin has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Puxin and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Puxin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Puxin Competitors
|341
|1193
|1467
|39
|2.40
As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 110.11%. Given Puxin’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Puxin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puxin
|1.61%
|-6.26%
|-0.60%
|Puxin Competitors
|1.03%
|-31.15%
|6.08%
About Puxin
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.