Critical Contrast: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Contango Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.46 million 1.62 $25.63 million ($0.02) -247.00 Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -11.97

Coeur Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contango Ore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Contango Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -1.02% 3.82% 1.88% Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Coeur Mining and Contango Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 2 0 2.50 Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 88.93%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Contango Ore on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

