Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 184,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 169,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 112,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

