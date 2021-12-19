Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Celestica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,177,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Celestica by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 968,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:CLS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

