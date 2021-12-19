Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $674,000 Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co. downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

