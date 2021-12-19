Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,708 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 5.9% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 684,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 14.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $84.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,522 shares of company stock valued at $82,875,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

