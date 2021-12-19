Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 463,433 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $265,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

