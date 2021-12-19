iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of ICAD opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in iCAD by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.