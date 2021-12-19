Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.17. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter worth $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

