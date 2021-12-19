The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.