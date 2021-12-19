American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

