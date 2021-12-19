Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.