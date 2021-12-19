Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.09.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $108.19 and a 52-week high of $336.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

