First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 9,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 50,129 shares.The stock last traded at $120.32 and had previously closed at $120.49.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.15.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.